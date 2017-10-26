Goodwin says Ira ready to challenge top-ranked Borden County

IRA — Borden County remained the top-ranked team in the www.sixmanfootball.com Class 1A Division 1 poll, but the Ira’s coaching staff will not change the game plan when the two teams meet at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Gail.

The Bulldogs (5-3, 1-1) shut out O’Donnell 47-0 last week while Borden County (7-0, 1-0) defeated Klondike 60-4 in its district opener.

“Borden County is ranked No. 1 for a reason,” Ira head coach Toby Goodwin said. “They have great athletes. We won’t back down from them. It’s a good opportunity to show what we can do. We have nothing to lose and just need to play. The best way to mature and improve is to play one of the best teams.”

Borden County head coach Trey Richey said the Coyotes played well early in the season, hit a lull at mid-season and he believes the team will pick up the pace in district.

“We played with a chip on our shoulders at the start of the season,” Richey said. “We have been too satisfied in the past few games. I’m hoping district play will help us to focus again. We had a big win against Klondike and it helped to put the mid-season lull away after a good start.”

Against O’Donnell, Ira rushed for 231 yards and had 80 passing yards.

The Eagles had three turnovers and Ira converted all three into a touchdown.

“It was good to see the players respond against O’Donnell,” Goodwin said. “We continue working on improving every game. We didn’t commit any turnovers in a game last week for the first time this season.”

Richey said Ira’s offensive philosophy changed this season, but it remains efficient. He said the Bulldogs need a win to remain in the playoff chase and will give Borden County their best shot.

“It’s a big game,” Richey said. “Ira is playing with its backs to the wall and knows what they need to do. The offense is different, but they make good things happen with good athletes. It’s a scary game and I expect a heck of a game.”

Borden County averages 61 points per game. Nick Proulx and Trace Richey have been the main offensive weapons, but Payton Merkert and Ryan Willborn are also involved in the scheme.

“Each player has different strengths,” Richey said. “We rotate players to stay fresh, so we can play fast.”

Goodwin said his concern is how Ira plays.

“We don’t worry about Borden County, we worry about how we are playing,” Goodwin said. “We need to figure out what we can do. Ball control will be important, along with getting first downs.”

Goodwin said Borden County’s offense remains explosive, even after losing two all-state running backs from last year’s team.

“They were hard to replace, but I believe they are better this year on offense,” Goodwin said. “They are talented and reloaded. They have size and strength and play good defense.”

Goodwin said Ira’s goal is to win like any other game and continue to improvement.

“We want to play well,” Goodwin said. “We need to keep improving for the future.”

Borden County will be playing at home for the first time since the season opener against Petersburg.

“It’s the first game at home in seven weeks,” Richey said. “If you make mistakes against Ira, you are asking for trouble.”