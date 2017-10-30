Skip to main content
Submissions
Contact Us
Login
Search form
Search
Main menu
Home
News
Sports
Columns
Obituaries
Classifieds
Contact
Texas Network
Subscribe
COMMUNITY GUIDE
Home
Trying for a prize
Mon, 10/30/2017 - 12:50pm
News
Read more
about Trying for a prize
Popular content
Today's:
Custom Login Page
Fun at the tennis courts
Trying for a prize
Ira ISD to host FFA district leadership conference Nov. 6
Goodwin says Ira ready to challenge top-ranked Borden County
Related Articles
WTC nominated for 2017 Aspen Prize
Trying something new
Reporter arrested trying to get public information
WTC theatre students to present Pulitzer Prize winning play
Ira High School produce prize-winning film
Due to cancelled games, three people to divide football contest prize money
Mailing Address: P.O. Box 949
Snyder, TX 79550
Phone: (325) 573-5486
Fax: (325) 573-0044
Site Links
Home
News
Sports
Columns
Obituaries
Classifieds
Contact
Texas Network
Subscribe
COMMUNITY GUIDE
Subscriber Links
Home
E-Edition
Forms & Submissions