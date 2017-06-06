Cyclists heading to Alaska make annual stop in Snyder

spending their summer vacation seeing the sights — lots and lots of sights.

The students are part of Texas 4000, bicycling from Austin to Anchorage, Alaska to raise money for cancer research. They departed Austin Friday and spent the night in Snyder Monday before heading north toward Lubbock this morning.

It’s important to note that they are not researchers, nor, for that matter, can they be considered cycling enthusiasts. In fact, prior to becoming involved in Texas 4000, many hadn’t been on a bicycle in years.

“Before this, I think the last time I was on a bike was in the seventh grade, and I actually ended up riding it into a swimming pool,” Lyndsey Sandow said. “Hopefully, we won’t be riding anywhere near swimming pools on this trip.”

“Until this past year, I hadn’t been on a bicycle in years,” fellow student Trey Curran said. “Before that, I probably rode around my neighborhood when I was six or seven.”

The riders did get extensive training before being allowed to join the tour — each had to log 2,000 miles on a bicycle before officially joining Texas 4000. In addition, they were required to raise $4,500 for cancer research and volunteer more than 50 hours in the community before the trip began.

Sandow said the “why” behind the excursion is more important to her than “how” it is accomplished — she’s riding to honor the memory of her grandmother, who died from pancreatic cancer.

“She’s my guardian angel this summer,” she said.

Curran also is riding to honor family members who have fought cancer — his mother was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, while his father was diagnosed with Basal cell carcinoma, a form of skin cancer. Both parents are now cancer-free.

“That is why I’m doing this,” Curran said. “So many people in my community reached out to us, helping us in any way they could, so I wanted to do something to give back to others going through the same thing my parents did.”

Texas 4000 consists of about 70 students, split into three groups, taking different routes across the country. The group of 24 who stopped in Snyder Monday are taking a westerly route — they will ride through New Mexico and Arizona before turning north in California — while some will bike through the Rockies and others will head north and east through the Farm Belt.

The three groups will reunite in Alaska and ride the final nine days together. They plan to arrive in Anchorage Aug. 11.

Since the program’s inception, Texas 4000 has raised more than $7 million for cancer research. So far this year, the group has raised about $600,000.

But the students do more than just ride and raise money. At each nightly stop, they conduct a program, telling local residents the purpose behind Texas 4000 and share cancer-prevention tips.

After a dinner provided by church members, the riders gave a public program at First Presbyterian Church. After spending Monday night in the dorms at Western Texas College, the riders were served breakfast at East Side Church of Christ, organized by the Scurry County Ministerial Alliance, before hitting the road for Lubbock.

“For me, the biggest thing has been opening up and talking about my experiences with cancer,” Curran said. “I’ve loved it. It’s been great.”