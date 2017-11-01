Home
Snyder Fire Department units responded to a cotton bale fire just north of U.S. Hwy. 180 on CR 151 this morning. The fire was quickly contained and no injuries were reported, officials said.

Cotton bale on fire

Wed, 11/01/2017 - 12:54pm News

