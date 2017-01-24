Council members voice support for Taylor after closed session

After a 40-minute closed session, Snyder City Council members went around the table and voiced their support for City Manager Merle Taylor.

Council member Steve Highfield grew emotional when his turn came.

“I love this town. I was born here, I was raised here, raised my kids here,” he said, choking up several times. “Being part of this city council is an honor for me. Merle, you’re my friend, you do a great job and I appreciate what you do. You are a great asset to our city. I’m thankful to be able to serve with you. I’ve got your back.”

Snyder Mayor Tony Wofford said he would support Taylor despite lingering concerns.

“I always told him I would honor him and I would respect him,” Wofford said. “(But) There were some things I felt like there was a lack of leadership, some things that he did, and I still think that. But I heard from the community.”

Council members Steve Rich and Rodney Dupree both said they supported Taylor.

“I fully support him,” Rich said. “He’s perfect for our community.”

“I came into this with an open mind,” Dupree said. “I really side with the people of Snyder. I give Merle my support 100 percent.”

Council member Vernon Clay said his position on Taylor hadn’t changed in the five years he has served on the council.

“I have a lot of respect for Mr. Taylor,” he said.

Council member Thomas Strayhorn said his family has deep roots in Snyder and that he wants the city and citizens to work together.

“I want nothing but good for Snyder, I want to see it grow,” he said.

Council member Luann Burleson was the last to speak, and made the motion to offer Taylor a two-year contract.

“Mr. Taylor has been Johnny-on-the-spot for me,” she said. “Every question I have, he has an answer. He knows the law and makes sure we obey the law. He keeps us out of trouble.”

Highfield was quick to second Burleson’s motion on the contract, which passed unanimously. Terms of the contract are expected to be finalized at a future meeting.