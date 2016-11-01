Commission, museum compiling information for Santa Fe Depot book

The Scurry County Historical Commission and Scurry County Museum are looking for stories about and photographs of the Santa Fe Train Depot for a book.

Camille Reed is putting together a collection of stories and photographs to chronicle the depot’s history.

BNSF announced in late September the depot would be demolished. Several days later, the company said plans for demolition were temporarily on hold.

The historical commission is seeking a six-month reprieve from BNSF to help save the depot, which opened in 1911. Paula Hatfield of the Scurry County Historical Commission said that as of now, BNSF has not responded to Preservation Texas’ requests.

On Thursday, the historical commission and museum invited the public to bring depot pictures and stories to College on the Square. Seven people were at the meeting with stories and Homer Godair, though unable to attend, submitted a written story.

Hatfield said it was exciting to hear stories about the depot and the connection between local families and the railroad industry.

“It was a phenomenal evening,” Hatfield said. “There were some awesome stories. This whole thing has evolved.”

Anyone with photographs or stories about the depot may call Hatfield at 575-2391.

On Friday, the commission and museum will sponsor a trip to Post to tour the Santa Fe Depot in that community. Participants will meet at 10 a.m. on the Dollar General parking lot to caravan to Post.

Post and Snyder are the only communities that have Santa Fe Depots still standing that were designed by architect Louis Curtiss.